Government Urged To Intensify Public Education On White Cane

Related Stories Mr. Samuel Kofi Sakey, the Social Service sub-committee chairman of Tarkwa Nsuaem Assembly, has called on the government to intensify public education on the importance and use of the white cane.



"The white cane has existed across the world and serves as traveling aid for the blind and visually impaired".



Mr. Sakey said this in Tarkwa during the celebration of the white cane day celebration in Western Region.



The white cane safety day is observed on October 15 every year worldwide to create awareness of the importance of the white cane and to promote a safe environment for users.



Mr Sakey advised motorists to always stop for people with a white cane to enable them to cross the road.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah said the purpose of the celebration was to educate Ghanaians about how the visually impaired could use the white cane to live and work independently in their communities.



He said another significance of the day was to further acknowledge the abilities and successes achieved by the visually impaired.



Mr Asmah said government had allocated three per cent of the District Assembly Common Fund to the the disability fund to support persons living with disability to engage in poverty alleviation ventures.



He said all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies had a Disability Fund Management Committee (DFMC) to manage it effectively.



The function of the committee, he said, was to vet and approve applications received from persons with disabilities and disburse the funds for each quarter allocation, monitor and supervise the utilization of the fund.



The committee, he noted, also presents quarterly reports on the management of the fund to the District Assembly and District/National Council on Persons with Disability.



Mr Asmah entreated the physically challenged to join associations such as the Federation of Ghana Blind Union and Persons with Disabilities to help them acquire skills, financial assistance, information and knowledge.



Mr. Daniel Okyere, Municipal President, Ghana Federation of the Disabled, advised Ghanaians to protect and take good care of their eyes.