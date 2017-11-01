Ghana Immigration Service Has Not Suspended EEV Issuance

Related Stories The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has said it has not suspended the issuance of emergency entry visa to any category of person.



A statement signed by DSI Amoako-Atta, the Acting Head of Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency, noted that the GIS continues to issue emergency entry visas (EEV) to all foreign nationals in accordance with conditions in Regulation 4 of the Immigration, 2000 Legislative Instrument (LI) 1691.



The statement said the attention of GIS was drawn to a report circulating in a section of the media that issuance of EEV to some category of foreign nationals had been suspended.



It said the media report had created some anxiety and the apprehension within the public and the business community.