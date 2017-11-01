Religious Leaders To Mount Campaign Against Indecent Dressing

Related Stories A yam dealer at Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Madam Augustina Tawiah, has appealed to religions leaders to mount a campaign against indecent dressing and drug abuse among the youth.



She stated that the dressing of a number of adolescents, were very unpleasant and appalling in the sight of man, let alone the Almighty God, the Creator of the universe.



Mad. Tawiah, an elderly woman and a member of the Nkoranza branch of the Christian Mothers Association (CMA) made the appeal when she spoke to the Ghana News Agency about moral degeneration among the adolescents and the youth and the way forward in addressing that challenge on Tuesday at Nkoranza.



The CMA is a solely-female membership organisation in the Catholic Church that promotes among its objectives good Christian practices and quality, descent and God-fearing lifestyle both in the Church and at home.



She expressed worry that some young girls saw anything wrong with dressing half-naked before going about their daily routines at home, on the streets and even in the Church.



Mad. Tawiah described the situation as unfortunate because it had crept into the Church, thus making mockery of the expected exemplary lives that Christians must portray for non-Christians to emulate.



She emphasised the need for females at all levels to dress decently for the public to regard them as disciplined and also to earn the required respect from men, because half-naked dressing was a disgrace and put the image of females into disrepute.



Mad. Tawiah added that “the males are mostly outside because of work and other factors, we are the managers of the homes and without disciplined lifestyles- dressing and positive attitudes, how do we bring up our children properly,” she quizzed.



She also lamented about the use of hard drugs by the youth, particularly and called on religious leaders to intensify the campaign against drug abuse so that the country could boast of responsible future leaders.