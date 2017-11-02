Judges Ordered To Wear Wigs

Related Stories Judges across the country have been directed by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to wear their wigs effective Wednesday November 1, 2017.



Several judges have described the wearing of the wigs as outdated and a relic of colonialism.



But a memo signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Alex B. Poku-Acheampong and dated October 23, 2017 stated that: “Her Ladyship the Chief Justice has directed that, with effect from 1st November, 2017, all judges are to wear wigs during Court sittings.” Portions of the memo stated wearing of the wigs is aimed at restoring the “formal nature of court proceedings and eliminate the creeping casualness in the system”.



According to the memo, the wigs will provide the needed security and anonymity for judges across the country adding that it will also preserve the uniqueness of the legal profession.



