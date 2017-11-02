Five Persons In Trouble Over Alleged Attack On Chief

Related Stories Five persons, arrested by the police over alleged attack on the chief of Abesewa in the Ahafo-Ano South District, were on Wednesday, put before a Kumasi Circuit Court.



Isaac Boamah, Michael Owusu Ansah, Bismark Appiah-Kubi, Charles Sarkodie and Thomas Abebrese have been charged with rioting, assault, causing unlawful damage and stealing.



They all pleaded not guilty and were each granted GH¢170,000.00 bail with three sureties, two to be justified, and to make their next appearance on November 21.



The court, presided over by Madam Patricia Amponsah, additionally ordered that they reported to the police, on every Friday.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Philip Jagri told the court that the incident happened on September 05, at about 0730 hours.



The chief, Nana Subin Kankam Amaado II, was in his palace with his linguist Nana Osei Bonsu Bekoe and nephew, Prince Owusu Baffour, when the accused stormed the place and physically assaulted them.



They broke into the chief’s rooms and threw out his property including gold ornaments, television sets, decoders, kente cloths, mobile phones and other valuables.



A formal report was made to the police and they were arrested.