Need To Create Atmosphere That Promotes Developmental Journalism - Kojo Yankah

Mr. Kojo Yankah, Founder of the African University College of Communication, on Wednesday said there is the need to create an atmosphere that promotes developmental and informative journalism.



He said it was also important that media organizations intensified skills training for journalists, in order for them to be equipped with knowledge on how to “preserve our integrity as a people”.



Mr. Yankah said this in Accra at a Media and Information Literacy Week 2017 seminar, which was held at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



The event is under the theme: “Closing the Media and Information Literacy Gap in Ghana - The role of educational institutions, media organisations and policy makers”.



Mr. Yankah observed that several years ago, when media outlets were few and Radio-Ghana was the only radio station of the country disseminating educative information and so it was not as complicated as it was now.



He noted that in the current dispensation, if a radio station for example, had the sole aim of promoting some kind of agenda at the expense of educating the public, then its audience would not really be educated objectively.



He said the current media pluralism therefore, did not necessarily close the media and information gap in the country, but actually had its own complications.



Mr. Yankah said for a media that keeps society well informed of relevant issues, it was important to take a critical look at some key aspects of the media scene some years ago, and also look at what is pertaining currently.



He said it was also important for journalists to be well oriented on the need to uphold basic societal values through training by media houses, as well as the institutions of training.



Mr. Yankah said it was important to take into consideration all the factors at play, and address them with particular attention, in order to ensure an informative media that was geared towards the developmental needs of the society.



Dr. Wilberforce Dzisah, Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, said at the core of UNESCO’s policy on media and information literacy, was awareness for ethics, need for truth telling, the promotion of human rights and the need to minimize harm and be accountable to the public.



He said to cultivate a civic mind, requires civic education, which was very effective through journalism, and also, contributed immensely to a better society.



Dr. Dzisah former chairman of the Ghana News Agency said it was important for media houses, journalism training institutions and all other stake-holders to come together and determine the best way to address the issue.

The programme is sponsored by UNESCO.