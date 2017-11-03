2 Blacksmiths Arrested For Illegal Manufacturing, Sale Of Firearms

library image Related Stories Ashanti Regional Anti-Armed Robbery Unit has arrested two blacksmiths for illegally manufacturing locally-made single barrel guns and selling some at Asonomanso.



The suspects are Opoku Mensah Isaac, 49, and Samuel Kumah, 39 years.



The Ashanti Regional Police PRO ASP Juliana Obeng briefing the media on Monday October 30, 2017 said the team acting upon intelligence proceeded to the area (Asonomanso) and arrested the two to assist in further investigations.



According to ASP Juliana Obeg Eleven (11) locally-made manufactured single barrel guns had so far been retrieved from the suspects and being kept as exhibits for further investigations.



Source: today Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.