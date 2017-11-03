COCOBOD CEO 'Pure' Serial Caller - Ato Forson Jabs

Related Stories Former Deputy Finance Minister, Casiel Ato Forson has described the current COCOBOD CEO as a “serial caller” after he levelled some allegations against the past administration.



The lawmaker said Joseph Boahen Aidoo has turned the Ghana Cocoa Board into a propaganda breeding machine, instead of addressing the needs of farmers.



Mr Forson told Joy FM Thursday he was surprised at some claims made against Ex-President John Mahama by the COCOBOD CEO.



Mr Aidoo has accused the former President of misapplying COCOBOD funds meant for cocoa-related projects.



He said Mr Mahama particularly influenced the construction of a CRIG Guest House in Bole in the Northern Region for his personal comfort.



The former President has dismissed the claim, saying the facility was only refurbished during his tenure.



But Mr Forson who served as a deputy Minister under Mr Mahama said the COCOBOD CEO spoke like a “serial caller.”



He said there are critical issues the Board has to address instead of disparaging the image of the former President.



“It is important as a nation to maintain assets [so] don't put COCOBOD’s image in disrepute,” he cautioned Mr Aidoo.



The Minority Spokesperson on Finance questioned why the Board did not notify Parliament about the alleged questionable transactions.



But Aide to the COCOBOD CEO, Fiifi Boafo said the Board chose to handle the matter.



“By the time they [past administration] were leaving there was not even ¢1 in the account,” he said of a depleted account.



He said the ¢1.8 billion syndicated loan procured for the 2016/2017 Crop Season was gone after the new government took over.



But Mr Forson said he will file an urgent question in Parliament to have the COCOBOD CEO summoned for deception.



"The document they sent to the House is different," he said.