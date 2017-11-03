Ghana, Rwanda To Co-Operate In Speeding Up ICT Reforms

Related Stories Ghana and Rwanda would soon constitute a joint team to facilitate the process of using Information Communication Technology (ICT) to speed up the ongoing public sector reforms in Ghana.



The two countries would tap into each others’ experiences in terms of the usage of ICT to enhance public service delivery.



The Rwandan government has offered to partner Ghana and share its experiences and expertise towards fast-tracking ICT reforms in Ghana.



This came to light when Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia met with Rwandan President Paul Kegame on the sidelines of the ongoing Global Business Forum on Africa in the United Arab Emirates.



Some structural economic reforms being undertaken by the Government of Ghana include; the National Property Addressing System, the National Identification System set to begin in November, the Paperless Port System and the Online Business Registration.



Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, a Deputy Minister of Information, briefed the media after the meeting between Ghana’s Vice President and Rwandan President Paul Kegame.



Vice President Bawumia is in the United Arab Emirates to participate in the ongoing Global Business Forum Africa taking place in Dubai.



He will return to Accra on Friday.