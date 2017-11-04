Govt Sends Major Mahama’s Wife On Foreign Mission

Government has recruited Barbara Mahama, wife of the Ghanaian military officer who was gruesomely murdered in May this year, to work in one of Ghana’s missions in a bid to help her heal from the pain of losing her husband.

Defence Minister, Dominic Nutiwul, who revealed this Friday in Takoradi said as part of government package for the widow, Mrs. Mahama was given a number of job options based on her communication background to which she opted to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “We gave her options; she is into communications so we gave her options, she said she wanted a particular job at the Foreign Ministry and we put her there.

The idea is to take her completely away from this country for some time so that she does not keep remembering those problems that are there,” Mr Nitiwul explained during his two day visit to the Western Region. Major Mahama, a member of the 5th Infantry of the Ghana Armed Forces who was on official duty, was lynched at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017 when some residents mistook for an armed robber.

A part of his body was set ablaze. His body was retrieved filled with marks of assault including multiple deep cut wounds on the head, the Police said. Major M. A. Mahama His murder reignited calls for an end to instant mob justice which was becoming rampant across the country and led to the death of a number of people.

Maj. Mahama was given a state burial and government resolved to cater for his wife and two children with the establishment of Major Mahama Trust Fund which is currently before parliament. Defence Minister Nitiwul on Friday justified the various interventions put in place for the welfare of the family of the late soldier, stating “at that time that was the sensible thing to do”. He explained that government did all those “because the anger in the people, the anger in the military, the anger in the civilian, the anger in the clergy, [and] civil society was such that government needed to do this”.

Mr. Nitiwul said Mrs. Mahama has been working with the Foreign Affairs Ministry for the past month and half.