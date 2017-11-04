Man, 30, Arrested For Accra Mall Terror Attack Hoax

Related Stories Police have arrested a 30-year-old man suspected to be behind a fake news regarding a terrorist attack on the Accra Mall.





This was contained in a statement issued by Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu on Friday, November 3.



The suspect was “arrested in his hideout at Offinso in the Ashanti Region on November 1, 2017 and is currently in custody assisting police in investigations”.



It would be recalled that the on September 24, there was wide circulation on various social media platforms about terrorist attack on the Accra which the police explained “created fear and panic and nearly destabilized business activities at the Mall”.





They police have assured the general populace that they “have the capacity to fish out persons who circulate false news on social media and other platforms in relation to issues that can have national security implications”.



They have subsequently cautioned the public to desist from the use of pranks in relation to public safety and security matter.





