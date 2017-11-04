Judges' Wigs And Robes Patronage Hits Top-Notch

Related Stories Traders on Friday admitted to the Ghana News Agency of tremendous rush for Judges' wigs and robes following the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo directives.



Scores of dealers in Judges’ wigs and robes outside the courts premises in Accra explained that normally the sale of wigs and robes were patronised when people were enrolled as lawyers.



However following the directives of the CJ, sales of the wigs, robes, bibs and collars have picked up since last week.



“This morning a lawyer came to buy a wig from me before entering the court,” Madam Milly Asante, a trader told the GNA.



Jacqueline Korkoi Kanyi, a trader who spoke with the GNA said a wig and a robe were being sold at GHc300.00 each, adding that prices have not been increased because of the directives.



A lawyer who pleaded anonymity said he could not find his wig for the past 18 years so he has just bought one this morning.



According to him members of the Bar were going to comply with the directive since wigs and robes made them unique and the fact that the public was in support of the directive.



Scores of media entities in Accra quoted the Chief Justice as directing all Judges to with immediate effect begin the wearing of the symbolic wigs during court sittings.



The directive by the Chief Justice also instructed judges to ensure they are fully attired in robes alongside the wigs.



According to sources, the directives were contained in an internal memo from the Judicial Secretary to all judges. The memo explained that, the directive was to preserve the tradition and uniqueness of the work of Judges and the legal profession.