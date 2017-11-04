Education Minister Calls On Accountants To Uphold Integrity

Related Stories The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has urged accountants to uphold integrity as the hallmark of their profession in line with the values of transparency, accountability and uprightness.



He said the government was looking up to their positive drive, determination and contribution towards sustaining Ghana's middle- income status.



"We need to support our ministries, the central bank and other relevant state functionaries to find plausible solutions to some of our economic difficulties," he said.



Dr Opoku-Prempeh made the call in a speech read on his behalf at the 29th graduation and admission ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana in Accra.

He advised the accountants to act professionally in every circumstance and be transparent enough in order not to arouse any suspicions.



"I urge you to avoid petty compromises and questionable shortcuts. Be bold, confident and resolute to uphold the ethical principles associated with your profession," he added.



Profession



For his part, the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana, Mr Christian Sotie urged the accountants to apply the relevant knowledge and skills they had acquired and exercise professional judgement in carrying out their duties.



"As professional accountants, you are, therefore, expected to undertake your duties ethically with professionalism, responsibility and accountability. In other words, the guiding principles of your work are good corporate governance, effective internal control, proper risk assessment, professionalism and business ethics," he said.



Mr Sotie reiterated the need for accountants to attend continuing professional development (CPD) programmes to update their knowledge in current developments in the profession, or else they would become stale and irrelevant to their organisations, the Institute and the profession.



“Today’s professional accountant needs to have excellent communication skills and should be adept in providing relevant information for decision making in a timely manner. I urge you to desire to be exceptional in your profession by frequently upgrading your skills and competencies in order to be relevant in the job market," he added.