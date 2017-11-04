Police Need 28,000 More Personnel To Meet UN Benchmark

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has a shortfall of about 28,000 personnel, leaving the nation still short of the required ratio of one police officer to a number of civilians.



The United Nations (UN) benchmark is one police officer to 500 people.



As of 2014, the GPS was about 30,635, giving a police-population ratio of 1:784



Officials say although the government has given approval for a recruitment exercise, the process is yet to be advertised and implemented according to the new guidelines on enlistment.



At a sensitisation workshop for senior police officers in Wa in the Upper West Region last Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Henry Ayisi Mensah, said the shortfall in the workforce of the GPS had been one of the challenges of effective policing in the country.



The situation notwithstanding, he said, the service now desired greater professional work from personnel to effectively implement the transformational agenda of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu.



The workshop



The workshop, sponsored by a German non-governmental organisation (NGO), Hanns Seidel Foundation, is the starting phase of an agenda designed by the IGP on assumption of office this year.



It is being held in turns across the 11 police regions in the country to sensitise personnel to the new way of operations of the service and its demands on officers and men.



The transformation agenda of the GPS essentially seeks to create a new and favourable image for the service through professionalism and commitment to its mandate.



Sensitisation workshop



DSP Mensah said statistics indicated that police personnel were inadequate in the 11 police regions, the nearly 300 police districts and the more than 1,000 police stations across the country.



Speaking as one of the two resource persons at the workshop, he said new police districts were about to be created as part of a national effort to overcome the changing dynamics of the policing landscape in the country.



Insurance package



DSP Peter Toobu, who is the Executive Secretary to the IGP, said the new insurance package for police officers must be a morale booster as the service underwent a transformational phase.



The insurance package, which is expected to start in January, 2018, includes a compensation package of GH¢50,000 to the family of any officer who dies in the line of duty.



The collaboration between the GPS and the SIC Insurance Company also involves sponsoring the education of three children of any police officer up to the university level upon the death of the officer.



It also has a GH¢25,000 package for any officer who is maimed or permanently incapacitated or left with a permanent disability.



DSP Toobu said the insurance package was intended to attract quality professionals into the service to transform it into a world-class law enforcement agency.



The Deputy Commander of the Upper West Regional Police Command, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Oduro Kwarteng, said it had become inevitable for the GPS to “embrace new ways of effectively and efficiently managing its human resource to achieve its primary objective of combating crime,” and be innovative in its quest to achieve its mission and vision.