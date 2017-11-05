Tema Mayor Saves Kenkey Seller From TDC Taskforce

Related Stories The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, has donated an unspecified amount of money to a kenkey seller in Community One, Site three, who was manhandled by a taskforce of the Tema Development Corporation (TDC).



He also ordered the TDC taskforce to return the widow’s implements of trade including cauldrons for cooking the kenkey, stoves, cups and plates.



On Friday the 27th of October, members of the taskforce had stormed the kenkey joint located at Community 1, Site 3 and attacked the business of the kenkey seller, capsizing and trampling on balls of kenkey and fish in the process.



The same gang returned on Monday, the 30th of October, to launch another attack causing the woman who had been plying her trade there for years to lose all her savings.



The action of the TDC taskforce which is already notorious for manhandling poor people in the harbour City angered people of the Ashiboi Electoral Area who had reported the attacks on the woman to the media.



The Kenkey Seller, Mrs. Georgina MacCarthy, after receiving the cash, thanked the Mayor for the demonstration of love for her saying, “May God watch over the Tema Mayor and bless him with more showers.”



Assembly Members present included Mr. Obed Quaye, Member for Ashiboi Electoral Area.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, several people who pleaded anonymity, asked the TDC taskforce to desist from attacking and harassing the poor and vulnerable and go after the rich who had put up mansions in unauthorized areas such as the Sakumono wetlands which had increased the risk of flood in the Metropolis.



Others advised the women to seek protection from the law and demand compensation for the illegal and brutal act.