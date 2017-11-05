Prof Adei Calls For Improvement In The Attitude Of Medical Personnel

Related Stories Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), says there is a need for improvement in the attitude of medical personnel especially nurses, paramedics and other supporting staff.



“As in other areas of our national life, the attitude of our medical personnel especially nurses and those who handle people in their most vulnerable conditions-sick people must improve markedly,” he said.



Prof Adei made these remarks in his presentation at the climax of Christian Health Association of Ghana’s (CHAG’s) golden jubilee celebration at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Millennium City at Kasoa in the Central Region.



The year long celebration was held on the theme: “50 Year of Christian Health Services; Lessons and Pointers for the next 50 Years”.



Prof Adei said: “Granted that often times our nurses and para-medics, not to mention our doctors are overworked especially in the public sector. But that notwithstanding it is unacceptable that when one cannot afford the services of ‘private nurses’, who are the same public sector nurses off duty, a seriously sick person is likely to die for lack of the needed attention.”



“You may be in intensive care and receive first class medical services from specialists but may die out of bedsore for lack of nursing care,” he said.



Speaking on the topic “Exploring Innovations for Sustainable Health Services in Ghana”, Prof Adei said the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHlS) must be made to work.



“The only hope for accessing quality medical care for the ordinary Ghanaian is the NHlS and we must make sure that it works,” he said.



He said the practice in the past of Value Added Tax (VAT) and Social Security National Insurance Trust (SSNlT) contributions dedicated to National Health insurance being diverted to other use must stop adding that the money must automatically go to the Authority.



“Never again should Ghanaians allow what happened in the recent past where the (VHS was nearly destroyed for lack of transfer of taxes dedicated to the health needs of Ghanaian and used for other purposes and/or wasted through corruption and inefficiencies,” Prof Adei said.



He said not only CHAG but the whole medical system in Ghana risked collapse otherwise.



“We must congratulate the government for trying to clear the backlog of arrears and to keep payments current thereafter,” he said.



“In that regard all corrupt actions be it at level of the Authority, health providers some inflating numbers and prices should be dealt with surgically,” he said.



“Obiara didi ne dwuma hu” syndrome so pervasive in the public service of Ghana should be tackled with all urgency required as one’s salary is what one is entitled to- for the work done.”



On CHAG’s contributions to the nation’s healthcare delivery system, Prof Adei said: “I want to thank you on behalf of the many millions of Ghanaians who have been the beneficiaries of the work of the services of members of CHAG over the years.



“Even as a child in my ’holy’ village of Hwiremoase, I knew of Battor when it came to optical services and Agogo for general medical care long before I knew where in the country the towns were located because of the reputation of the medical services offered by Christian medical personnel at these centres.”