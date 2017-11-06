3 Fake Military Officers Busted At Wassa Akropong

library image Related Stories Three suspected armed robbers in military uniform have been arrested by the Wassa Akropong Police Command.



They were busted on October 28, 2017 at Wassa Asikuma, a town near Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.



The names of the suspects have not been made known as investigation into the matter continues.

Narrating the issue, the police said the suspects attacked some group of taxi drivers, forcefully tied them and later took away all money on them.



Information indicates that these attacks have been occurring in the area in the last two months at the blindside of security authorities.



"But when reported to the police, nothing really comes out of it," residents in the area claim.



When the attacks became eminently worrying, some people suspected the robbers to be fake soldiers, so they gathered courage and arrested them and they were sent to the Wassa Akropong Police Station.



Upon interrogation by the police, the suspects confirmed that the uniforms they were using were supplied to them by high military officials in Kumasi purposely for the robbery activities.



They were subsequently prosecuted at the Wassa Akropong magistrate court to answer charges of robbery and other offensive conduct.



Unfortunately, the court couldn't rule on the case when the prosecutors presented the case last week, and the case was transferred to Tarkwa.



The suspects have also been transferred to Tarkwa for continuation of the case.



Unconfirmed reports from the local people in the town are that the suspected robbers threatened them before they left the town when the case was transferred.



They allegedly boasted that the case won't reach anywhere and that if they come back there will be fire in the town.



"This is happening because they are being guided by the supposed high military officers," the residents claimed.