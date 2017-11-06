Security Man Jailed 10 Years For Possessing ‘Wee’

Related Stories Stephen Gbafa, a security man, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court for possessing Indian hemp without lawful authority.



He pleaded not guilty to the charge, but the court said prosecution had adduced enough evidence to prove his guilt.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu, told the court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh that the convict was arrested by two police personnel at Agbogloshie market, in Accra, upon a tip-off.



He said on October 3, 2015, the complainants had information that Gbafa had taken delivery of a sack containing substances suspected to be India Hemp and was advancing towards the 37 Military Hospital.



Chief Insp. Adu said the police spotted the convict and his friend Reindorf Anthony on board a taxi on the Kanda Highway and arrested them.



He said a search conducted on the cab revealed 42 brownish parcels containing dried leaves suspected to be India Hemp.



The court heard that Gbafa and his accomplice were arrested and sent to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department.



Chief Insp Adu said the convict told the police that the substance was sent to him by his son from Hohoe in the Volta Region, adding that Anthony knew nothing about it.



The prosecutor said the substance was sent to the police Crime Laboratory and the test result proved positive.