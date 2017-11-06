Teenager Caged 15 Years For Robbery

Related Stories The Juaso Circuit Court has sentenced a 19-year-old boy to jail for 15 years after finding him guilty for robbery.



Kofi Yeboah, the convict, wielding an offensive weapon, robbed one Felicia Owusu, a food vendor, at knife-point.



The convict then took away valuable items, including a mobile phone and cash, which was in the victim’s handbag.



The robber went into hiding for 12 days before the police finally nabbed him.



The Juaso District Police Commander, ASP Samuel Azugu, said the incident occurred on October 10, 2017.



He told the Daily Guide that the suspect laid ambush around 10:30pm in a plantain farm around the Bi-Water area at Juansa.



Felicia Owusu suddenly was attacked with a knife by Kofi Yeboah, who forcibly snatched her handbag and fled from the scene.



The bag contained GH¢1,050, a flashlight valued at GH¢8, a Nokia phone valued at GH¢100 and two ladies’ purse valued at GHC¢40.



Felicia Owusu, who sustained knife injuries, reported the case to the police, who started a wild hunt for Kofi Yeboah.



ASP Azugu disclosed that after tireless investigations, the suspect was eventually arrested from his hideout on October 25, this year.



He said the convict pleaded guilty and was convicted for 15 years in hard labour in his own plea by Abdul Yusif Asibey, the presiding judge.