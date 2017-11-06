“Let’s All Build Our Nation With Cardinal Values”

Related Stories Apostle Dr Stephen Kwame Ntow Amoani, the Chairman of Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has exhorted Christians to demonstrate Christ-like behaviour in the discharge of their duties to accelerate national progress.



When truthfulness, unity, respectfulness, integrity, discipline, hardwork and respect for the rule of law, which Christ extolled in his teachings, were reflected in the daily lives of Christians, Apostle Amoani said, Ghana’s success would be a model for other developing countries.



He said promoting national advancement was not the work of politicians alone, therefore, Ghanaian Christians and those of other faiths, had equal responsibility towards this goal.



“In all their endeavours, whether socially, economically or politically, you should always place the nation’s interest above all consideration,” he emphasised.



Apostle Amoani gave the advice at the CACI’s Mega Float and Health Walk, as part of the Church’s Centenary Anniversary Celebrations.



The Mega Float and Health Walk, which brought together more than 1000 members of the Church, was to drum home the importance of regular physical exercises and evangelism; and to the public and to celebrate the Goodness of the Lord.



The 10-Kilometre walk started from the Independence Square, through some principal streets to the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Danquah Circle, Oxford Street, Osu and ended at the start point, amidst brass band music and dancing.



Apostle Amoani urged Ghanaians to bury all ethnic, religious and political differences and work together to contribute meaningfully towards the progress and development of the country.



“With a united front, I believe as country we can move forward and we will have a lot of development in our country, but if we are divided I do not think we can move forward as a nation,” he said.



“Every Ghanaian should know that no one will come out from any country to help us build the nation, we are the very people that can help to develop our country, in unity we can make it but if we are divided we cannot make it meaningful progress,” he said.



He said unhealthy partisanship, religious and ethnic intolerance were impediments to effective nation building.

He, therefore, called on the youth to shun any activities, which could distract the peace the nation was enjoying.



A year-long programme of activities, on the theme: “100 Years of Impacting the World through Pentecostalism”, are being marked throughout the local assemblies of the Church. It would be climaxed with church services on Sunday, November, 12, 2017.



CACI, founded in 1917, began as a prayer group. Branded as the first Pentecostal Church in Ghana, it has many offshoots, such as the Church of Pentecost.



The population of the Church is more than 1.5 million.