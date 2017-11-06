MMDAs Should Stop Misapplying HIV/AIDS Funds

Related Stories Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been urged to stop misapplying funds meant to fight the spread of HIV/AIDS infection.



Mr. Mukaila Adamu of SEND-Ghana said the practice where the 0.5 per cent District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) allocation was used for other purposes by some of the assemblies should stop.



He asked that they stuck to guidelines on the fund’s utilization as developed by the Ghana AIDS Commission.



He was contributing to discussions at a district dialogue on the “0.5 per cent DACF allocation to HIV/AIDS programmes” held at Akyem-Swedru in the Birim South District.



It was organized under the “People for Health (P4H)” project, implemented by SEND-Ghana in partnership with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and Penplusbytes, and supported by United States Agency for International Development (DFID).



The project focuses on HIV/AIDS prevention, family planning, water, nutrition, maternal and child healthcare.

Mr. Adamu called for increased funds allocation to the HIV/AID prevention programmes, describing the present 0.5 per cent as inadequate.



He suggested that the assemblies looked for other funding streams to help effectively carry out HIV/AIDS education and prevention activities to protect people from getting infected.