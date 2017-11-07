Judges To Chase 'Sakawa' Boys

Related Stories Judges, Magistrates and Prosecutors are being trained on cyber crime and electronic evidence prosecution to handle ‘sakawa’ and other related computer crimes.



According to the Director of the Judicial Training Institute, Justice Sir Dennis Adjei, the Judges and participants are expected to be equipped, upgraded and teach other judges.



He made this known during the opening ceremony of Advance Cyber Security and electronic evidence training for Judges, Magistrates and Prosecutors.



At the end of the three day workshop organized by Global Action on Cybercrime Extended (GLACY +), the participants are expected to impact their knowledge to other colleagues.



‘The expectation of the Advanced train the trainer workshop is to enable the participants to be able to impact their knowledge to their fellow Judges, Magistrates and Prosecutors on cybercrime prosecution’ Justice Sir Adjei added.



The facilitators are part of Council of Europe which comprises judges, investigators, prosecutors and others.



Some of the participants are Judges who are dealing with crimes such as Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, Abena Opong Adjin Doku among others.



Deputy Minister of Communication, Vincent Odotei Sowah also charged the participants to use the specialized workshop to equip themselves to deal with cybercrime.



Hon Sowah, who is also the Member of Parliament of La-Dadekotopon, promised the government’s support to fight cybercrime.



The Director General of National Communications Authority (NCA), Mr Joe Anokye revealed that his outfit has established Cyber Security Department, Security Emergency Team (SET) and Forensic Laboratory to deal with Cyber crime.