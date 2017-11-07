When Bishop Obinim Burned Church Members' Used Panties – VIDEO

Related Stories Another video has gone viral on social media platforms revealing controversial evangelist and founder of the International Godway’s Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim burning used panties, boxer shorts and braziers of his church members.



The latest action follows an earlier directive for asking members of his church to bring their used panties, braziers and boxer shorts in return for God’s blessings.



In a video advertisement, the controversial Man of God is heard asking members who wish to meet him at his Tema Community Nine Branch to come along with the stated items as it was a directive from God.



“God said Tuesday, if you are coming to the Tema Church bring your brazier or panties if you are woman. Tie them in a polythene bag because we are going to burn them…..it must be used ones that is the vision of God. If you are a man bring one used singlet and boxer shorts".



"If you want to do it for your ward or spouse do same. God has directed me to that this in Tema only. He revealed to me that when you do that…. if I burn them it will erase your poverty, bachelors and spinsters will marry and those with all sorts of burdens will be free. All those who have challenges will have them resolved. As I speak with you God is still watching me…..see, see, see the way he is watching me with the corner of his eyes”, he said.



He advised his congregation all over the country to abandon what they would be doing on the said day and bring those things in return for God’s blessings.



