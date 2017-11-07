AMA Starts Property Revaluation Exercise

Related Stories The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), in collaboration with the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission, will from today start the revaluation of all property in the metropolis to enable the assembly to determine and charge the required property rate.



The exercise, expected to be completed in three months, will adopt a digitised approach to ensure accuracy and efficiency.



The assembly and the Land Valuation Division consequently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Accra on Monday.



According to the Head of Rating and Valuation at the Land Valuation Division, Mr Benjamin Arthur, the digitisation exercise is to reduce human interference between property owners and the commission, while promoting speed and accuracy in revenue mobilisation.



He said mobile devices would be used in gathering data on the field, adding that officials would directly send the information collected unto the database of the division.



Mr Arthur further explained that the digital system would provide more information on property within the metropolis to enhance administration.



Provide accurate information



Mr Arthur called on the public to cooperate with officials by providing relevant information to facilitate data collection.



He said officials would also take pictures of the property as part of measures to ensure that the commission had adequate information.



Objective



The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the AMA, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, explained that the move was to halt the substantial losses in revenue realised from property rates.



“Over the last 10 years, there have been significant changes in physical structures from single to two and multi-storey offices and houses,” he said, adding that the exercise was also in line with the Lands Commission Act, 2016 (Act 936) which mandated the commission to revalue properties every five years.



“This will increase the assembly’s internally generated funds and establish a comprehensive database of the property rate system,” Mr Sowah stated.



Property rate



Mr Sowah indicated that property rate was one of the major internal revenue sources of the assembly, and that the use of 2006 base rate meant substantial revenue losses.



“It is important to note that increasing the internal generation of revenue for the provision of basic amenities and municipal services is a major priority of my administration,” he said.