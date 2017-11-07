Robbers Bolt With GHC45,000 Tollbooth Cash

library image Related Stories Police are investigating two persons, including a police officer, over circumstances under which a tollbooth on the Accra-Tema Motorway was purportedly robbed by gunmen on Sunday.



The robbers reportedly made away with three days’ revenue amounting to GHC45,000 in an operation allegedly conducted by three armed robbers on a motorbike.



Theophilus Ankomah, 38, a supervisor on duty at the Tema side of the tollbooth, has been picked up to assist with investigation. Also, the Tema Regional Police Command has initiated disciplinary action against General Corporal Napoleon Dzonyah of the SWAT Unit over his conduct at post when the said robbery occurred.



Confirming the incident to Daily Guide, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, spokesman of the Tema police, narrated that on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at about 9:30pm, three persons, armed with a locally manufactured pistol, attacked the tollbooth and robbed the supervisor of the revenue collected.



According to him, a police officer, who was supposed to be on duty at the tollbooth, claimed that he was at the opposite side of the motorway and so did not notice when the supervisor was robbed.



ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwah pointed out that inspection at the tollbooth, revealed that three doors of which two were secured with a burglar-proof and a safe which was supposed to contain Friday to Sunday sales, had been tampered with.



The police spokesman further stated, “Suspect Theophilus Ankomah alleged that at the time the robbers arrived, he had not locked the safe and the doors, hence they collected all the three days’ sales.”



“Ankomah, who sustained a minor cut on his head, has been arrested for investigation while disciplinary entries have been made against Cpl Napoleon Dzonyah,” the police officer indicated.



He said manhunt had been launched for the robbers who attacked the tollbooth.