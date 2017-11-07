Bank Robber Killed At Wenchi

Related Stories The Police in the Brong Ahafo Region say frantic efforts are being made to arrest four armed robbers who attempted to rob GH¢28,000 in a Groupe Nduom (GN) Bank at Subinsu No 1 in the Wenchi Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region last Friday.



One of the armed robbers died in the robbery operation.



Briefing DAILY GUIDE on the incident, the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwame Tachi-Poku, said five robbers wielding AK 47 rifles and pumped action guns stormed the Groupe Nduom Bank (GN) premises at Subinsu No 1 around 1:30 pm last Friday and in the process of scaring the workers and residents away to enable them to rob, one of them was hit by their own bullets and died instantly in front of the bank.



Two other residents, Lucy Ama, 55, and Kofi Tawia, 25, later died at the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.



The bodies of the armed robber and two others have been deposited at Wenchi Methodist Hospital morgue.



Two others, who sustained severe injuries, Mary Azumah and Francis Addo, are responding to treatment at the hospital.



The armed robbers were unable to make away with GH¢28,000 in the coffers.



He said 18 rounds of ammunition were found on the dead armed robber.



The Brong Ahafo Police Chief said a police officer, who was returning from escort duties from the Wa direction, responded to call of the residents, who signaled him to stop.



He engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle which forced them to run into the bush.



He explained that the armed robber is believed to be of Fulani extraction.



According to him, information from the crime scene and the hospital would help the police to arrest the suspects.



He called on banks in the country to apply for security personnel to protect lives and properties.