The Kenyan Governor Who Has Gold Cars, Uses 24 Karat Gold Phones And Only Drinks Gold Wine (Photos)

The 42-year-old, who has been a politician for years, is known to show off his luxury possessions on social media. He has a love for all things shiny, gold to be specific, and he has no qualms about acquiring as many gold items as he can.



His cars are all made of gold and so are his phones and jewelries. It is alleged that he only takes drinks that have a golden colour and come in gold bottles.



The flamboyant politician rose to national political prominence when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Makadara Constituency, Kenya at the age of 35. Though he's now in a legitimate venture - politics -, it wasn't always so. According to Wikipedia, Sonko spent his early years in crime. He started mugging people in the streets of Nairobi and Mombasa before graduating to international crime.



He was reportedly a major international drug lord, according to Buzz Kenya, and he is a notorious jailbreaker, having escaped from Shimo La Tewa Prison. Before he joined politics, he used to operate a fleet of public vehicles known as Matatus in Eastlands yet still engaged in shady deals.