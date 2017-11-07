Boy, 4 Sodomised; Mother Accuses Police Of Cover Up

Related Stories Mother of a four-year-old boy sodomised at Adjiriganor in Accra is accusing the police at East Legon, Accra, of obstructing justice.



Madam Abena Twewaah claimed the police changed the doctor’s report implicating the suspect whose name was given as Anokye.



She indicated that a family member of the 40-year-old suspect told her they paid police officers handling the case GH¢15,000 to change the doctor’s report.



The distraught mother on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem yesterday said her son could barely walk due to pain.



Madam Twewaah noted that she discovered what happened when she was bathing little Kofi (pseudonym) and he stopped her from touching his genitals.



When she asked what had happened, the boy told her mother one Anokye had inserted his manhood into his anus.



The traumatised guardian said she reported the matter to the police after she took her son to Alpha Hospital in Madina.



“I gave the medical report to the police at East Legon after the doctor certified that indeed my son had been sodomized” she stated.



However, Abena Twewaah said after the suspect was arrested, he was granted bail the next day and was now walking scot-free.



The livid mother added that little Kofi appeared shocked and traumatised and is still unable to stand.



Abena Twewaah therefore appealed to government to intervene for justice to be served.