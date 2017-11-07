AMA Revaluates Accra Properties

Related Stories The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has started revaluating all properties in the capital city as part of efforts to mobilise enough resources for the development of the city.



The exercise, which would be conducted by the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission will enable the Assembly revise its property rates and take inventory of all properties in the city.



Chief Executive Officer of the AMA Nii Adjei-sowah at a brief ceremony to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the commencement of the exercise, revealed that the last property valuation was done in 2006, adding that "over the period, the skyline of Accra has changed from a single storey to multiple storeys, thereby [the city was] losing substantial revenue."



He said the Assembly had sought approval from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) to conduct the exercise.



Mr Adjei-sowah appealed to the general public and all property owners to cooperate with the Assembly to enable it derive the necessary revenue to support its development.



“They will be taking pictures of buildings so … I urge the general public to cooperate fully with officers assigned for the exercise," he said.



The Head of Rating and Valuation at the Lands Commission, Ben Arthur, said the Commission is adopting a digital approach towards executing the valuation of the properties.









