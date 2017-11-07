Man In Trouble Over GH¢78,000 Theft

Related Stories A man arrested over alleged theft of items costing GHȼ78,000.00, was on Tuesday put before a Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Madam Patricia Amponsah.



Kwadwo Baah, pleaded not guilty to the crime and was granted GHȼ80,000.00 bail with three sureties, one to be justified.



He would make his next appearance on Thursday, November 16.



Police Chief Inspector Christine Betteh told the court that the items had been shipped by the complainant, Ms. Regina Mensah, who is based in Germany.



These included refrigerators, washing machines, dish washers, cleaning equipment, car tyres, floor tiles, clothes, cooking wares, pressing irons, ironing boards, handwashing basins, gas cookers, blenders, water taps, assorted glasses and plates.



The items had been cleared and entrusted to the care of the accused more than a year ago.



Police Chief Inspector Betteh said about three months ago, the complainant engaged the services of a carpenter and asked that Baah allowed him to work in a room where these items were being kept but he refused.



The woman instructed another relative, Kofi Adomako, to pick the keys from the accused to enable the carpenter to carry out the assigned job.



He did as he was told and after opening the door it was detected that the items were all missing.

There were, however, no signs of any break-in and a report was made to the police.