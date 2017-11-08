AMA Replaces Numo Blafo With New PRO

Related Stories The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has appointed Gilbert Nii Ankrah as Head of Public Affairs.



He replaces Numo Blafo III who has been reassigned by the Ministry of Information.



A statement signed by Sam Ayeh-Datey, Metro Coordinating Director at the AMA, said: “The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) wishes to inform all media houses and the general public that Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah is now the Assembly’s Head of Public Affairs. He replaces Numo Blafo III who has been reassigned by the Ministry of Information. In view of this, all enquiries should be directed to the new Head.”



It added: “Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah has over ten years of experience in journalism and Public Relations. He joined the information services department (ISD) as a journalist in 2007. Until his appointment, he was the parliamentary correspondent for the ISD.



“The Assembly wishes to thank all stakeholders including the media for their continues support.”







