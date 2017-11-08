Counterfeit Machine Components Seized In Tema

Related Stories A joint operation by the Tema Regional Police Command and SKF International, importers and distributors of ball bearing machine components, has led to the seizure of large quantities of counterfeits of those products from some traders in Tema.



The team confiscated large quantities of the items from three shops at the Mankoadze Market at Community One in Tema.



The exercise, according to the director of brand protection at SKF International, Ms Tina Astrom, became necessary following reports of alleged sale of the items on the local market.



She said the activities of those traders had negatively affected the company’s operations in the country.



Counterfeit effects



Ms Astrom told the Daily Graphic in an interview that a counterfeit ball bearing, apart from its poor performance and quality, could also cause an expensive equipment to easily break down while in motion.



She explained that whereas original ball bearings which could be used in agricultural machinery, mining equipment, cement mills, buses and all manner of vehicles often had a lifespan of about eight years, the counterfeit products could only last for a period of six months to one year.



She said the company intended to seek an order from the law courts to destroy the confiscated parts to serve as a deterrent to traders who dealt in counterfeit products.



The director stated further that defects in the counterfeit parts had a negative effect on the company, as there were times when they recalled some quantities of the products from the market, only to realise the items were fake.



She said such practices were creating credibility issues for SKF, thus denigrating the company’s integrity.



Collaboration



Ms Astrom further called for state collaboration in reducing counterfeit products on the Ghanaian market.



“By taking counterfeit products out of our market, it can help reduce some of the road accidents and industry breakdowns,” she added.



The director urged consumers of the products to buy from authorised distributors and retailers only.