Police Officer Transferred For Lashing Female Suspect

Related Stories Tarkwa-Nsuaem Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Edmond Ohene Bosompem, has confirmed the transfer of the Dompim Station officer who allegedly assaulted a female suspect.



ACP Ohene Bosompem indicated that the officer has been transferred to allow an ongoing investigation into his conduct to proceed.



The station officer is said to have whipped a female suspect on her buttocks causing severe lacerations on her skin, as pictures available to the media show.



“He is now working under me in Tarkwa, ACP Ohene Bosompem said.



ACP Bosompem said the service considers the alleged assault “a serious one,” and therefore, the officer was transferred immediately.



According to him, “a station office is a command post. So for someone who is holding a position and a case of such nature has been reported about you, it will be very important that he is relieved of his post for another person to come so that we conduct our investigation.”



The Dompim Police Station officer is alleged to have lashed the 29-year-old resident of the town over a marital dispute which is said to have been resolved two months ago.



ACP Bosompem hinted that investigation into the matter is almost completed. “We are conducting a thorough investigation into the case for now. The victim has been issued a medical form. She has returned from the hospital… we have taken statements from witnesses. The policeman has also submitted his statement. As I speak, we are almost done with our investigation.”



Considering that the matter is being investigated within the same command, there are suggestions the investigation may be skewed in the favour of the police.



But ACP Ohene Bosompim insisted there is no cause for alarm assuring that the police will not cover up anything.



He explained that “We have to ensure that the right thing is done. The fact that he is a policeman and alleged to have committed the offence does not mean that immediately he should be dismissed. The normal procedure should go on.”



He assured that should there be any adverse findings against the officer in question, he will not be shielded.