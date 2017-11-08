Wassa East Tackles Flooding

Related Stories The Wassa East District Assembly in the Western Region is partnering the Ghana Highways Authority to respond to drainage challenges at Daboase, the district’s capital.



When the project is completed, the annual incidence of flooding in some parts of the district capital and immediate communities will cease.



During the administration of former president John Agyekum Kufour, particular attention was paid to the drainage system at Daboase and its environs.



This was after persistent complaints of flood cases in the area and since then there had not been any major works on the drainage system in the district.



As a result, the challenge of flood has arisen again. The District Chief Executive, Wilson Arthur, admitted that if a permanent solution was not found, cases of malaria and other water borne diseases could rear their ugly head in the district.



“The last NPP government constructed a big drainage system for Daboase. Unfortunately, some of the small culverts which convey water to the main receptacle got damaged over time, so when it rains there is a drawback which causes flooding”.



Against this, he disclosed that he approached officials at the Western Regional Office of the Ghana Highways Authority about the possibility of helping correct the challenges.



Mr. Arthur indicated that the authority did not hesitate when he made the request and had agreed to intervene.