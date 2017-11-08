Tema Mayor Saves Kenkey Seller

Related Stories The Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, has donated an unspecified amount of money to a kenkey seller in Community 1, Site three, who was manhandled by a taskforce of the Tema Development Corporation (TDC).



He also ordered the TDC taskforce to return the widow’s implements of trade, including cauldrons for cooking the kenkey, stoves, cups and plates.



On Friday, 27th October, members of the taskforce stormed the kenkey joint located at Community 1, Site 3 and attacked the kenkey seller, capsizing and trampling on balls of kenkey and fish in the process.



The same gang returned on Monday, 30th October, to launch another attack, which caused the woman, who had been plying her trade there for years, to lose all her savings.



The action of the TDC taskforce, which is already notorious for manhandling poor people in the harbour city, angered the people of the Ashiboi Electoral Area who reported the attacks on the woman to the media.



The kenkey seller, Mrs Georgina MacCarthy, after receiving the cash, thanked the Mayor for the demonstration of love for her, saying, “May God watch over the Tema Mayor and bless him with more showers.”



Obed Quaye, member for Ashiboi Electoral Area, was present during the presentation of the money.



In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), several people, who pleaded anonymity, asked the TDC taskforce to desist from attacking and harassing the poor and vulnerable and go after the rich who had put up mansions in unauthorized areas such as the Sakumono wetlands which had increased the risk of flooding in the metropolis.



Others advised the woman to seek protection from the law and demand compensation for the illegal and brutal act.