‘Take Parliament Seriously’: MP To Health Minister

Related Stories Health Minister Kweku Agyemang-Manu, has come under some flak from the minority in parliament for his lackadaisical attitude towards business of the House.



This follows the Minister’s failure to provide answers to some questions when he appeared before parliament on Wednesday, 8 November.



Some legislators wanted answers on the reasons behind the controversial removal of Dr Thomas Anaba from the Ridge Hospital as CEO.



The MPs also wanted explanations and details on the Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) sanctions against Adonko Bitters when the company flouted the Public Health Act.



Mr Agyemang-Manu, however, told the house that the answers to those questions were not ready since the relevant authorities had not briefed him.



MP for Wa West Constituency, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, who had posed some questions without getting any responses, criticised the minister’s attitude.



According to him, he asked the questions a long time ago, “but the minister has decided [that] he will not answer because I asked and mentioned an institution and I expect that the minister will request the institution to provide him with the answer; I don’t expect him to have the answer on his head”.



Mr Yieleh Chiereh said the appropriate institution under the Health Ministry should provide the minister with the information to deliver to parliament, “but all the time [the answer is not provided]. The first time I asked the question, he said ‘probably in my room’. So, please, take parliament seriously,” he fumed.





