Nana Addo Storms Abossey-Okai...

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Wednesday begin a three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

This follows similar tours of the Western, Ashanti, Northern, Volta, Upper West and Upper East regions. Though the tour of the capital region begins on Wednesday, it will continue on Friday and end on Monday, November 13.

As per the itinerary, President Akufo-Addo will crank it all up at the Tema Harbour, where he will inspect the port expansion project and the paperless system introduced in September. He will then move to the Free Zones enclave to visit some major exporting companies and their heads. He will wrap up Day One with a durbar of Dangme and Ga chiefs as well as people of Tema, Kpone and Ashaiman at the Kpone Methodist School Park.

Friday’s tour will start at Adjen Kotoku, where he will inspect a waste treatment plant. He will also move to Achimota to inspect a waste transfer station. The President will, then, visit Abossey Okai, Ghana’s spare parts hub, where he was highly hailed for scrapping spare parts duties in the 2017 budget. He will then inspect the faecal treatment plant at Lavender Hill before wrapping up the day with a durbar of Ga Mashie and Osu chiefs at Mantse Agbonaa, Jamestown.

On the final day of his tour, the President will begin with a durbar at the Teshie Presby Park for the chiefs and people of La, Teshie and Nungua. He will, then, visit a land fill site at Madina before inspecting a mushroom project at Adenta. President Akufo-Addo will wrap up the entire tour with a meeting of all constituency officers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region at Trade Fair.