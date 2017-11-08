Tell Us Who Killed Our Father - Late Yaa Naa's Children To Kan-Dapaah

Related Stories The children of the late Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II have cautioned the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan- Dapaah to stay away from matters of Dagbon.



They have asked him to leave it to people customarily entrusted with such responsibilities, following his recent comments at the Kug Naa palace during his visit.



The family warned that the National Security Minister and government were walking in the path that led to the 2002 massacre by his utter display of contempt for the customs and traditions of Dagbon.



The children are demanding for the killer of the late Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II from the Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.



"We demand of the honourable Minister to tell us who killed our father, Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II," Abdulai Yakubu Andani said.



"We also wish to state that we will resist by any means necessary, any attempt to perform the funeral of Mahamadu Abdulai at the old Gbewaa palace for the reason that he was not the Yaa Naa . . .The year 2017 will not be like 2002," he added.



The immediate family of the murdered Yaa Naa cautioned the minister to stay away from traditional matters of Dagbon to those customarily entrusted with such responsibilities.



“Clearly, the provision in the Kan-Dapaah delegation, which allows the family of the Mahamadu Abdulai to occupy the Gbewaa palace for one week to perform the funeral of the said Mahamadu Abdulai is a continuation of the process that led to the murder of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II.



"We have no doubt in our minds that the NPP government is hell-bent on fulfilling their earlier promise to the Mahamadu family,” he said.



According to them, they will resist any necessary attempt to perform the funeral of Mahamadu Abdulai at the Gbewaa Palace, adding that it will be a desecration of the memory of their father.



"We are also astonished at the display of contempt for Dagbon customs and traditions and for the people of Dagbon."



According to the dagbon tradition and customs, while the funeral of the late Yaa Naa is pending, the occupant of the skin of the delegation's nominee is required to take up temporary residence in yendi and his responsibility would include contributing to the upkeep of the widow and the overall sustenance of the royal house hold.



Speaking at a press conference, Mr Abdulai Yakubu Andani, the spokesperson for the late Yaa Naa's children said "We will not allow the Abudu gate to perform any rite in the Gbewaa palace because the regent, Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Andani is the right person to take up the throne as the next Yaa Naa."



'We will use any means possible to stop any one including the government who will want to force the Abudus to the throne," he added.







