Ongoing Sea Defense Projects Abandoned By NPP – Sampson Ahi

Former Deputy Works and Housing Minister, Sampson Ahi, has accused the Akufo-Addo government of abandoning ongoing sea defense projects the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government started across the country's coastal communities.



According to him, the projects, over ten in number, have so far been halted because the contractors haven’t been paid since the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed office.



Speaking to Citi News’ Parliamentary Correspondent, Duke Mensah Opoku, Mr. Ahi, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Bodi Constituency in the Western Region, charged government to immediately pay the contractors to enable them resume work.



“All the sea defense projects have been abandoned. Before we left office, we had started working on over ten sea defense projects along the coastal belts. There were some in Takoradi, Volta and Central regions just to make sure that the people living within the coast are protected. When they (NPP government) assumed office, they have abandoned the projects. The contractors are not on site because they have not been paid since the NPP assumed office.”



Mr. Ahi also called on the Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea, to inspect the sea defense projects so as to bring respite to residents along the coast.



“So I want to call on the Minister for Works and Housing, Atta Akyea, to leave his office and go and inspect ongoing projects along the coastal areas so that he will know how important it is to look for money to allow the contractors to continue,” he added.



Tidal waves render people homeless



Sea defense walls are constructed to prevent the sea from taking over settlements.



Tidal waves have been ravaging homes built along coastal lines in the country.



In June 2017, several people were rendered homeless after tidal waves swept through Blekusu, a fishing community in the Ketu South Municipality of Volta Region.



We need foreign aid to tackle tidal waves



The Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, at the time said there was the need for external support to assist government to permanently address the persistent problems of tidal waves sweeping through coastal communities.



According to him, the existing sea defense projects aimed at checking such problems are capital extensive, hence government cannot undertake it alone.