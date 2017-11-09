Care For Your Husband As You Would Your First Son - Opanin Kwadwo Kyere

Related Stories Women have been cautioned to treat and cater for their husbands as their first-born child



Renowned marriage counsellor, Opanin Kwadwo Kyere who made this call said as mothers go every length to cater for their sons by providing them with food, cloth and shelter, they must display the exact concern towards their husbands.



According to the counsellor, the traditional view of marriage that the man must provide everything has to be disregarded.



“If you are in a position to cater for your husband or to feed him literally then do it because as a woman you are the reflection of the man” he said.



Opanin Kwadwo Kyere who was speaking at a marriage seminar in Accra said, no matter the size of the man and his height the woman must learn to accept him as her first child and cater for him.



He warned that “the traditional view of marriage, is a contributing factor to the collapse of most marriages”.