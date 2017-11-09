7 Sissala West NPP Activists Case Adjourned To Nov 22

Related Stories The case involving the seven activists of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sissala West Constituency of the Upper West Region, who are being held for rioting has been adjourned to November 22.



The Wa Magistrate Court presided over by Mr Sydney Braimah said the adjournment was occasioned by the absence of counsel for the accused in court.



The accused persons are Bukari Dramani, Sissala West Constituency Chairman of the NPP; Alidu Mumuni, Polling Station Chairman; Mahamudu Forkah, Sissala West Constituency, Treasurer and Walika Iddrisu, Sissala West Constituency Nasara Coordinator.



The rest are Amadu Sumani Zaato, Government Appointee of the assembly; Suley Mohammed, a mental health nurse and Gbemmle Lukeman, a midwife.



All seven were charged on two counts of conspiracy to riot and rioting with arms. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.



It would be recalled that on Thursday, October 26, at about 12:30pm, the accused organised themselves with others numbering more than hundred and besieged the offices of the Sissala West District Assembly in Gwollu.



Their intention for besieging the premises was to confront the District Chief Executive of the assembly, Mr. Mohammed Bakor but when they got there, he was nowhere to be found.



As a result, they locked up his office and threatened to deal with him on any time he set foot at the assembly and his office in particular.



It took the police to drive them out of the place and also managed to arrest the seven accused persons are alleged to be the ring leaders who spearheaded the disturbances.



All seven were remanded by the magistrate court for one week, however, their counsel managed to secure bail for them at the Wa High Court last week Friday November 3.