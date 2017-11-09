Ghanaians Angry At Growing ‘Siren Nonsense’

Related Stories A survey conducted by the Daily Statesman in Accra indicates that many Ghanaians are getting angry at what they describe as the ‘siren nonsense’ that appears to be increasing among motorists, especially unauthorised users, as a result of the failure of the Ghana Police Service to clamp down on the growing nuisance.



The Ghana Police Service in April, this year, issued a statement announcing a planned exercise to clamp down on illegal use of sirens by motorists.



That followed the end of a grace period of one week given by the police against the installation and use of sirens by unauthorised persons.



In that statement, the Police said it “has observed with grave concern the unauthorised installation and use of horns and sirens as regulated by regulation 74 of the Road Traffic regulations of 2012 (LI.2180)”.



According to LI.2180, “A person shall not fit on a motor vehicle a warning appliance other than a type approved by the licensing Authority (DVLA).”



The LI allows only a government vehicle used for official purpose by the Head of State, a Police vehicle, a motor vehicle use by the Fire Service, a motor vehicle used as ambulance of a hospital or clinic, a recognized government security agencies and a bullion vehicle registered by the Licensing Authority are to be fitted with such instruments.



“It is therefore an offence for any person not within the above listed entities to install or use horns and siren,” the statement by the Police warned, adding “The warning goes out to authorised users to desist from abusing the facility as they shall face the law upon arrest.”



But seven months after the announcement of the plan to clamp down on the siren nuisance, the practice rather appears to be on the rise, raising concerns among the public about the readiness of the Police deal with the problem.



“I feel irritated whenever I hear the sound of a siren behind or ahead of me, anytime I sit in a commuter bus to school. Sometimes, I feel that these people install the appliance in their vehicles for fun,” Bismark Otchere, a student of the Univerisity of Ghana, told our reporter yesterday.



A businessman who spoke on the condition of anonymity could not stop expressing his fury over the situation.



“This is nonsense; it is only in this country that people do what they like and get away with it,” he stated.



Linda Nukpe, a caterer, believes most individuals and institution use the siren in order to avoid the heavy traffic situation in the capital.



“Sometimes, when I sit in a bus and these vehicles pass by, especially the ambulance and tinted executive cars, it is obvious there is nobody sitting in the car but its driver. Nobody knows where they are headed to but always in a rush to leave traffic.”



“Since I have not read in the news that anybody has been arrested for it, I am also planning to install the siren when I buy a car in order to avoid traffic, “she added.



A commercial driver who identified himself as Kwame advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be vigilant and firm and not allow anyone dent the image of his tenure with lawlessness.



“You see, some Ghanaians think many of those using the sirens are Akufo-Addo boys and see too much use of these sirens as a sign of arrogance and abuse of power. This is not good for the the president and I think he must check it,” Kwame added.