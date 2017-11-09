Couple In Trouble Over Alleged Forgery Of Car Documents

Related Stories A married couple alleged to have stolen and forged documents covering an unregistered vehicle – a Toyota Highlander Station Wagon, have been dragged to a Kumasi Circuit Court.



Kwabena Bannor Wireko and Juliet Osei Doyinah are facing charges of conspiracy, stealing and forging of official documents.



The pair pleaded not guilty and they were each granted a GH¢25,000.00 bail with two sureties.



They were ordered to make their next appearance on Thursday, November 16.



Police Inspector Eric Asare told the court, presided over by Mr. John Ekow Mensah, that the said vehicle belonged one Nana Amoh, a businessman.



Wireko had expressed interest in buying it and settled on the price of GHȼ25,000.00 after a bargain.



The accused made down payment of GHȼ14,000.00 leaving an outstanding amount of GH¢11,000.00, which he promised to pay off after two months.



The prosecution said based on this understanding he was allowed to take possession of the vehicle.



He did not only fail to keep to the agreed terms but together with the wife forged the original documents and used these to register it in their name as joint owners.



Amo made a formal report to the police on March 19, and they were arrested.