Forty-Year-Old Farmer Drowns In River Tano

A forty-year-old farmer, Atta Kwadwo on Sunday got drowned and died in the River Tano at Kooden, near Hwidiem in the Asutifi South District of Brong-Ahafo Region.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Teddy Damptey Brown, The Asutifi North District Police Commander told the Ghana News Agency on Thursday in Sunyani.



He said on that day at about 2000 hours, the father of the deceased, Nana Kwadwo Ababio Twumasi reported to the Police at Kenyasi that his son (deceased) left alone in the afternoon to swim in the river but had not returned.



DSP Brown said the Police proceeded to the scene the following morning and found the lifeless body of the deceased washed ashore.



He stated that Police inspection on the deceased’s body did not show any marks of assault or murder and therefore suspected no foul play.



The corpse has been deposited at the Saint Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem by the Police, pending autopsy.



He said the Police had commenced investigations on his death.