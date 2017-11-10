Court Orders Mental Examination Of ‘False Terror’ Alarmist

Related Stories The Accra Circuit Court has ordered a medical examination of Ebenezer Boadi, the man alleged to have circulated a false alarm about a terrorist attack at the Accra Mall, to ascertain his mental state.



Mrs Marian Affoh, the presiding judge gave the order Thursday, after Boadi’s legal team had informed the court that their client was not mentally fit.



Counsel for Boadi, Mr Ebenezer Ahiator explained to the court that his client, who was a teacher, had been exhibiting signs of mental illness, a situation that had led to his employers sending him away from school on numerous occasions.



Based on counsel’s revelations, the presiding judge ordered the medical examination at any accredited mental facility.



The accused had earlier pleaded not guilty to the publication of false news to cause fear and panic and was granted bail in the sum of Ghc5,000 with two sureties.



False alarm

On September 24, 2017, information about a supposed terrorist attack at the Accra Mall went viral on many social media platforms, creating fear and panic among many people.



Per the viral information, the terrorist attack claimed two lives, with several others suffering various degrees of injury.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Isaac Agbemehia, told the court that investigations into the case by the Bureau of National Investigations and other security agencies concluded that the viral information was a hoax.

Arrest

According to him, a technical search revealed that the source of the message was a WhatsApp group page known as “Buy and Sell Anything Gh and Travel Agent Gh”.



“Further investigations pointed to Boadi alias Kaybee as the originator. Boadi was contacted to report to the Regional BNI office in Kumasi on October 5, 2017, but he did not honour the invitation”, he said.

Chief Inspector Agbemehia said on November 1, 2017, Boadi was arrested at his hideout at Offinso near Kumasi in the Asahnti Region.



