Roads Minister Throws Out GHA Acting CEO...

Staff of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) were stunned Thursday when they saw the door to the offices of their Acting Chief Executive Officer, Victor Owusu being broken into, allegedly on the orders of the sector Minister, Hon Kwasi Amoako Attah.



Mr Owusu who was appointed to that position on 20th April 2017, reached his retirement age two days ago but was awaiting a response from the Presidency after sending a letter of extension because his post is by political appointment.



In an interview with Kasapa FM, Mr Owusu said he received a letter from the Ministry of Roads and Highways asking him to hand over to another person, however a portion of his successor’s letter said a formal letter of appointment will be issued to him in due course.



“I told the gentleman who’s to replace me that his letter of appointment with which he’s taking over from me has contradicted itself. I saw the new person being introduced to the staff as the new CEO when he had no appointment letter. The Board Chairman of GHA also asked me not to hand over. So I woke up to go to work because I’d not received any letter from the Presidency informing me whether my appointment has been terminated or not, only for me to get to the office and see my door being broken into. I’ve been locked out of my office meanwhile i’ve not handed over. All the documents are in the office. I’m a law abiding citizen and I want to do my best for this country. I think this is not a good development at all.”

Mr Owusu said he’s surprised at the treatment meted out to him as he has no problem with the sector minister.