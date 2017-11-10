Teacher Dies In Fatal Crash

Related Stories Safia Abugri, 27, a primary school teacher on Monday, died in a fatal motor accident on the Bawku-Zebilla stretch of the Bolgatanga-Bawku Road.



The accident occurred on Monday morning at Binduri, near the office blocks of the Binduri District Assembly and Galvaro construction firm, which is also responsible for the construction of the same road.



Ms Abugri was reportedly returning from a relative’s funeral at Bugri when the incident happened.



Upon reaching the area, she saw a Mahindra pickup, which indicated to turn to the office of the district assembly.



Ms Abugri, who did not notice the indication, hit the rear of the pickup and fell in front of an oncoming Kia truck from the opposite direction.



The Kia truck accidentally ran over the woman, killing her on the spot.



Emmanuel Azumah, the assembly man for the area, said even though the road was constructed recently, care must be taken to safeguard the lives of road users on that stretch.



He proposed that speed ramps and visible road signs be installed in the area.



Superintendent of Police John Kusorbor, the Bawku Municipal Police Commander, described the accident as unfortunate and cautioned motorists to desist from over speeding during the Christmas season.



Supt Kusorbor urged motorists to be conversant with road signs and regulations and be patient with every road user to avoid accidents.



The body of Safia Abugri has since been released to the family for burial.