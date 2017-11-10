Carpenter In Court For Breaking Girlfriend’s Arm

Related Stories A carpenter and his brother have been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for beating and breaking the arm of one Halimatu Sadia at Shukura in Accra.



The two, Godwin Torvudzo, a 24-year-old carpenter and Gabriel Amewusika a 35-year-old driver, allegedly conspired to cause harm to the victim, who is Torvudzo’s girlfriend.



Godwin allegedly subjected his girlfriend to severe beatings and broke her arm in the process after she asked him for money for the upkeep of their four-month-old daughter.



They both pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit crime.



The court, presided over by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, granted the two bail in the sum of GH₵20,000 with two sureties.



The two are also to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) every Thursday.



The case has been adjourned to November 23, 2017.



The prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant is a petty trader while the two accused persons, Gowin and Gabriel, all live at Ashaiman.



According to him, the complainant is a girlfriend to Godwin for the past four years and they live together at Shukura.



He said Godwin had been subjecting the complainant to severe beating at the least provocation.



According to the prosecution, on October 28, 2017, the complainant asked Godwin for money for her and their four-month old daughter.



This, according to Detective Chief Inspector Atimbire, did not go down well with Godwin who subjected her to severe beating, dragged her on the floor and threatened to kill their daughter.



He said three days after the incident, Gabriel, who is Godwin’s elder brother, also beat the complainant, who sustained multiple bruises all over her face.



The prosecution told the court that Godwin hit the complaint with an iron rod after she asked for money which broke her arm in the process.



He said the matter was reported to the Dansoman Domestic Violence and Victims Support (DOVVUSU) which issued a medical form to the complainant to attend hospital.



He said the two accused persons were subsequently arrested and arraigned before court.