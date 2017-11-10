‘Attah Mortuary Man’, Others Honoured By 37 Military Hospital

Attah Mortuary Man Related Stories Long-time friend of former President Rawlings, the late Solomon Attah Kwabena Kumah, popularly known as ‘Attah Mortuary Man’, who worked at the Department of Anatomical Pathology of the 37 Military Hospital, has been honoured by the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services (GAFMS).



In his honour, the relatives’ waiting area at the Department of Anatomical Pathology of the hospital was named after him as a show of appreciation for his long service at the department.



He was among 18 other former staff of the 37 Military Hospital who were honoured for their long service and dedication to the growth and development of the hospital during their working days.

The gesture formed part of activities lined up to climax the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the hospital.



According to the citation read for him, he worked with the department for about 42 years and retired in June 1995, but he was recalled to duty until he died on July 8, 2011.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah Akwa, said the hospital found it prudent to reward gallant men and women who rendered services to the GAFMS.



He thanked the honourees for their dedication, and said the GAFMS would immortalise their names with symbolic gestures, and advised the current working staff to do their best, adding that “the GAFMS is worth dying for.”



Commander at 37 Military Hospital, Brig. Gen. Ernest Crosby Saka Jnr said the hospital has always made efforts to honour their past heroes, with some wards named after such persons.



Rep. of the honourees, Brig. Gen. A.B. Gyening (GH/1352) thanked the force for honouring them, and added that “it was heart-warming to be remembered while alive.”



He assured them of their continuous support to the hospital whenever they are called upon.



Members of the service who were honoured were the late Brig. Gen. G.K. Deh (GH/901), who had the Trauma and Surgical Emergency Unit (TSEU) named after him; Brig. Gen. A.B. Gyening (GH/1352) who had the 37 MH Basic School and MEU named after him.



The Out-Patient Department (OPD) Complex was also named after the late Brig. Gen. D.A. Twum (GH/1353) while the department of anatomical pathology was named after Brig. Gen. J.M. Wadhwani (GH/1454).



The hospital also named the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after Brig. Gen. J.M. Aryeetey (GH/1457) while the boardroom of the hospital was named after the late Col. J.B.B. Asafu-Adjaye (GH/321), with the Public Health Division (PHD) named after Col/ E.A. Afari (GH/1249).



Also honoured were Col. Gladys Gifty Osei (GH/769), who had the Gynaecology Emergency Unit (GEU) named after her while Col. Florence Forson (GH/1028) also had the RCU Centre named after her, with the Allied Ward also named after Lt. Col. Edith P. Tamakloe (GH/297).



The Paediatric Emergency Unit (PEU) was named after Col. Theresa Ofori-Akuffo (GH/1306) while the Army Nurses Service (ANS) Mess was named after the late Lt. Col. Victoria Christian (GH/162).



The administration block of the Nursing Midwifery Training College (NMTC) was named after Lt. Col. Gladys Okwaning (GH/1062); the dispensary gate – NTC Road was named after the late SWO Neindow Iddrisu while the main gate – Dispensary Gate Road was also named after WO1 Sefordzi Aloysius and the theatre complex named after Dr Kwasi Fordjour.