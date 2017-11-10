Upper West NADMO Warns Fuel Stations

Related Stories Some fuel stations in the Wa Municipality have been ordered to renew their insurance within a week or risk being shut down.



The fuel stations whose insurances have expired were given the warning on Wednesday when a team led by the Upper West regional office of the National Disaster Management Organization started an inspection tour of fuel stations in the area.



Giving the warning at Reynold’s fuel station in Wa on Thursday, Regional Director for NADMO, Issahaku Sulemana Seidu who sounded angry said, “how can you start a fuel station without an insurance policy? We are going but we will return and if by that time you don’t have your insurance we will shut this place down”.



The team also visited two fuel stations at Dorimon in the Wa West District where the one which is still under construction was instructed to get an insurance while the other which is in operation but has an expired insurance has been asked to renew before next Wednesday.



Briefing the media on the sidelines of the inspection, Mr. Sulemana revealed that about 90% of fuel stations operating in the Upper West Region are doing so with expired insurances.



He said, “I can say about 90% of our fuel stations are using expired license to operate so we have given them up to next week Wednesday to renew their insurance or face closure”.



The team is expected to visit all fuel stations in all the districts of the Upper West Region.